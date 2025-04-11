CP ordered inquiry to probe Kasba vandalism

The Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma has ordered an inquiry to probe the incident of vandalism at the district inspector (DI) of schools office premises at Kasba in the southern part of the city on Wednesday.

Sources at Lalbazar, city police headquarters, said that Mr Verma has asked Bidisha Kalita, deputy commissioner of police (south suburban division), to submit a report in connection with what provoked police to charge at protesting teachers.

One of the cops in uniform was seen kicking an agitator at the DI office on Wednesday when the terminated teachers were demanding the inspector to make public the mirror image of OMR sheets of recruitment tests for teachers and non-teaching staff of state government-aided schools and their reinstatements in the service.

Mr Verma had said on Wednesday the police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to keep the situation under control.

The police also issued a denial on its official X-handle on the allegations that the videos it had shared were not linked to the Kasba protest.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are spreading misinformation that videos posted by Kolkata Police do not pertain to yesterday’s incident,” Kolkata Police wrote.

“The clips were merged for representation in a single video. Separate clips are below, including one showing a protester calling to ‘burn down the place with petrol.’ Faced with such unrelenting aggressive behaviour, Kolkata Police was compelled to use mild force in self-defense and disperse the unruly mob.”

Two suo motu cases against the agitating teachers were registered separately by the DI and Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on charge of vandalism at Kasba.