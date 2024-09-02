Amanatullah’s arrest example of deep-rooted corruption of AAP govt: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was another example of the “deep-rooted corruption” of the ruling dispensation in the capital.

Reacting to arrest of Khan, the Delhi Congress chief said, “The arrest of AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, by the ED in connection with the irregularities in the appointments and misappropriation of Delhi Waqf Board assets was yet another example of the deep-rooted corruption and cheating prevalent in the AAP government, which has broken all records in corruption.”

Attacking the AAP, Yadav said, “AAP which came to power swearing honesty and transparency, has proved to be the most corrupt, commission-driven political party. Amanatullah Khan was perhaps the 19th AAP MLA to come under the scanner of the probe agencies for corruption, to follow in the footsteps of Chief Minister Arvinder Kejriwal, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Minister Satyendar Jain, who all went to jail for corruption and money laundering cases related to the liquor scam.”

He further said, “Delhi Congress had complained to the LG nearly three years ago about Khan’s corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.”

“How could the AAP MLAs and Ministers face the people during its ‘Your MLA at Your Doorstep’ campaign launched on Sunday ? They have nothing to tell the people other than the corruption and cheating of its Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief said, “No development works had been carried out in the past 10 years, with people suffering on account of air and water pollution, waterlogging, broken roads, non-functional street lights, water shortage, rising crimes, power tariff hikes every three months and other such miseries.”