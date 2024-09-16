All three ISBTs in Delhi undergoing a makeover on LG’s order

All three Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs)– Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan in the national capital are undergoing a massive revamp and makeover by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC).

Works are in full swing for the improvement of civic and other infrastructure inside and around the complexes of the ISBTs.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who visited ISBT Kashmere Gate on 31st August, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, and ISBT Anand Vihar on 9th September, along with senior officers, had found and underlined many discrepancies, shortcomings, and lack of maintenance and issued directions to rectify and redress the same, it said.

The DTIDC has since submitted a compliance/ATR on the action taken with regard to the directions issued, it said.

Giving details of the makeover, repair, and maintenance carried out at the entrance of buses at the ISBT Kashmere Gate, the LG’s Office said damaged footpath, which had been pointed out by Saxena has been reconstructed, the face of the store room near FASTag barrier, which was in a bad condition, has been improved, and a damaged wall of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was observed and a letter has been written to the ASI to restore the same.

Encroachment along the ASI wall was directed to be removed and the DM in coordination with ASI, is ensuring the same, it said.

At the departure block of the ISBT Kashmere Gate, it was observed that existing ticket counters at the departure block were disturbing the movement of commuters. The same has been shifted to Link Block 1st Floor.

“False ceiling, broken tiles, and manhole covers were directed to be rectified. The work is in progress,” the LG office said.

At the Anand Vihar ISBT, a number of potholes between platforms A and B, platforms B and C, and the DTC entry road were found during the inspection by LG. Repair of the road is in progress.

“The team of DTIDC is working on war footing to ensure a facelift of the premises of ISBTs as per directions of the LG. It is expected that the same will be completed within a month,” it said.