LG directs for complete makeover of Yamuna Sports Complex

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the officials concerned for a complete makeover of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Yamuna Sports Complex here within next two months.

The LG issued the direction after he visited the Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi.

Dismayed at the appalling state-of-affairs as far as maintenance and upkeep was concerned, Saxena has directed that the officials in-charge of the Sports Complex be immediately removed, the LG office said on Friday.

Underlining the apathy and neglect towards maintenance of the stadium, which once hosted events of Archery and Table Tennis in the Commonwealth Games-2010, the LG after the inspection, issued a slew of directions to not only restore the complex to its earlier glory but also ensure that it develops into a top of the class sporting arena for sportspersons as also a self-sustaining recreational destination for the people of East Delhi, it said.

Saxena asked for an unused building just at the gate of the Complex to be immediately developed and repurposed as a clubhouse, where members from the neighbouring localities could avail of facilities like open air dining, restaurant and recreation.

On an open unused space spread over about 2 acres of land along the boundary of the complex, the LG ordered for facilities of tentage and banquet to be developed so that the people living in the crowded East Delhi localities get the facility of a designated open space for organising community functions.

This portion of the complex separated from the sporting facilities will be accessible to users from outside, without disturbing the sporting activities in the complex, as per the LG office.

While these two facilities will provide much-needed recreational space to the people of the area, it would also provide funds for the upkeep, maintenance and upgradation of the sports complex, it said.

The LG asked for these two projects to be completed within the next two months.

Saxena also directed the accompanying officials of DDA to provide the complex with world-class sporting equipment and facilities that can be used by top athletes, especially of the Archery discipline.

He emphasised upon the need to evolve a conducive environment for international world-level sportspersons training in the complex.

During the visit, the LG also interacted with the sportspersons and solicited their feedback on the facilities. The sportspersons highlighted their concerns regarding accommodation near the complex.

Saxena assured them that he would personally look into the matter and ensure prompt resolution.

In this regard, the LG has already directed DDA officials to tie-up with Star Hotels in the neighbourhood, so as to ensure best of the class boarding and lodging facilities for the trainee athletes.