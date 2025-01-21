Aitishi complains of intimidation to AAP workers by Bidhuri supporters

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from the Kalkaji constituency Atishi, on Tuesday, complained to election officials that AAP workers were “intimidated and threatened” by BJP workers, including the relatives of saffron party’s candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

In a communication to the election officials, she urged the poll officers to take immediate action against the saffron party workers and also deploy security forces across the Kalkaji assembly constituency to ensure safety and security of AAP volunteers.

In her complaint, Atishi said her party workers captured faceoff with BJP workers, who were threatening the AAP volunteers, on mobile.

The chief minister said a similar confrontation occurred 3-4 days ago when the BJP workers allegedly slapped an AAP worker during door-to-door campaigning.

The AAP leader also pointed out that the BJP candidate, Bidhuri, has been publicly making derogatory statements about her during his campaign. She lamented that no action has been taken against him despite the fact that it has been reported in the media.

“These BJP workers have been openly threatening AAP volunteers with impunity. If they can intimidate AAP workers, one can imagine the kind of influence they would have on the voters in the area,” she said.

Taking to social media platform X, Atishi alleged, “Fearing defeat in Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri’s nephew and relatives resorted to hooliganism. Yesterday evening, BJP members intimidated, threatened and used force on Aam Aadmi Party workers.”

“Many women workers were also misbehaved with. A letter has been written to the election officials demanding action against these goons. Also, a request has been made to deploy paramilitary forces in Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha constituency,” she added.