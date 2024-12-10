AIIMS to take inpatient feedback on general diets

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Tuesday announced a new formal mechanism to capture patient feedback on the therapeutic and general diets provided in its hospital wards.

The initiative, set to be fully operational by 31st December, is expected to create a continuous loop of inputs from patients to improve aspects such as food quality and hygiene standards.

A streamlined mechanism for collecting patient feedback has been developed by the Dietetics Department by pasting QR codes on each patient’s bedside. This will help the patients scan with their mobile phones and communicate their opinions about the diet served in this hospital. Besides, dieticians will visit various wards to talk to the patients to collect first-hand information about their meal experiences.

“Patient feedback is an invaluable tool for improving care, and dietary services are no exception. This initiative will empower our patients directly to influence the quality of food served and help our team make targeted improvements in food hygiene and nutrition. We will keep improving the hospital experience continuously for each of our inpatients,” said M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, Delhi.

Rima Dada, Professor in-charge, Media Cell, AIIMS, Delhi, said, “Good nutrition is an important part of recovery and well-being. By introducing a systematic real-time feedback collection mechanism, we can ensure that our patients are consuming the best nutrition possible to coordinate with their healing process.”

Dada said this new feedback system will allow the premier institute to adjust and refine the diet it provides in accordance with the medical and individual patients’ preferences.