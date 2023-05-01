AI scam: BJP names Kerala CM, his entourage as beneficiaries

BJP Kerala president K Surendran has on Monday said that the director of the Kozhikode paper company involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) camera scam is a close relative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The paper company’s website is no longer active.

Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode, the BJP Kerala chief alleged Pinarayi Vijayan Limited Company is behind the AI camera scam and that the chief minister and his entourage are its beneficiaries.

Recounting the way the alleged scam took place, Surendran said the state government gives a contract of 235 crore to Keltron. Keltron in turn gives it to ULCC-SRIT Company for Rs 175 crore. Thus, Rs 60 crore reach Keltron’s pocket without any effort. The ULCC gives the contract for 75 crore to two paper companies that don’t even have an office.”

Surendran alleged that the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCC) is a mechanism to hide the corruption of ministers and CPI-M leaders in the state.

Alleging that the Cliffhouse (CM’s official residence) has been involved in every scandal that took place in the state, Surendran said he is carrying out corruption in an organised manner. The vigilance wing of the state is providing protection to all these acts. ”If in the past fraud was done in a project, today fraudsters form a company and create a project for it,” he said.

Stating that the Alhind Group has revealed that they have withdrawn from the project because of corruption, Surendran alleged it is in Kerala that corruption is carried out in a most organised manner.

Responding to Chief Minister Vijayan’s objection to the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ as the product of the Sangh Parivar’s lie factory and that it was made with the aim of spreading hatred against Kerala, Surendran said people are well aware of the CPI-M’s “selective secularism and creative freedom.

He asked the chief minister to tell the people how many people from Kerala have enrolled in Islamic State (IS) and gone to Syria and Afghanistan.

The BJP’s Kerala chief said the double standards adopted by the CPI-M for the sake of the vote bank are more dangerous than religious extremism. Surendran said the CPI-M stood for creative freedom in the case of the movie ‘Eesho’ and the play ‘Kakkuli’ which hurt Christian sentiments. However, the CPI-M could not see creative freedom in the play ‘Kithaab’ or the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, he said.