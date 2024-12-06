After Speaker Goel, AAP chief whip Pandey hints at quitting electoral politics

Another AAP leader, the party’s chief whip in the Delhi assembly, Dilip Pandey, on Friday, hinted at staying away from electoral politics.

The move of the chief whip came a day after Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced his retirement from active politics and Congress leader Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joined Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

Pandey, who was elected MLA from the Timarpur assembly segment after defeating his then-BJP rival Bittu in the 2020 assembly elections, wrote in a post on X, “Whoever contests the election from Timarpur constituency, only Arvind Kejriwal will become Delhi’s chief minister and people will ensure that.”

Advertisement

“For me, the total satisfaction of being in politics has been that because of our government, the lives of many common people and poor people have become easier, and the prospects of a better life for many children have increased,” the AAP MLA added.

He further said, “I am confident that the capital of my relations will remain with me. If any of you contact me, then this confidence will be strengthened further, this is my wish”, the post mentioned.

Pandey is the Purvanchali face of the AAP who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 General Elections from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency. He was defeated by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.