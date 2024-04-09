Abducted four-year-old girl found dead in Delhi, neighbour held

A four-year-old girl was found dead after being kidnapped near her home in West Delhi’s Jhuggi Chara Mandi, Jakhira while playing near, the police said on Tuesday.

The child’s next-door neighbour has been arrested as her mother had suspected him while lodging a complaint lodged at the Moti Nagar police station after she went missing.

In the morning, the victim’s next-door neighbour, who runs a grocery shop, received a ransom call, where the alleged kidnapper asked for Rs 5 lakh against the kid’s release.

Advertisement

Soon after registering the complaint, the police swung into action with several teams deputed on the ground and CCTV footage of the area scanned to find clues to the missing girl child.

Notices were sent and all required steps in such case were quickly taken up by the police in the matter.

After all the efforts, and mounting technical surveillance, one of the neighbours was questioned by the police, on the basis of suspicion. When confronted with electronic evidence, the man broke down and confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, as the girl’s body was recovered crime investigation team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called on the spot. With legal proceedings underway in the matter, the accused was apprehended while further investigation was going on, the police added.

The child’s body was shifted to the mortuary, with further proceedings as per law taking place.