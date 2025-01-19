AAP’s Youth Wing state unit vice president Kapil Nagar joins BJP

Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Youth Wing State Vice President Kapil Nagar joined the BJP on Sunday.

Along with him, more than 200 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from the Model Town Assembly constituency also took the BJP’s membership.

Advertisement

Nagar joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Advertisement

On this occasion, BJP candidate from Model Town, Ashok Goyal, and state spokespersons Nitin Tyagi and Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi also welcomed Nagar.

Nagar said his resolution is now to work with the BJP colleagues and secure a victory for the party in Model Town Assembly constituency.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said Delhi’s political atmosphere has completely changed, and people from all sections of society, particularly the youth and women, are now joining the BJP to envision a new highly developed Delhi.