AAP’s student wing stages protest against arrest of Kejriwal

PM Modi holds road show in Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received Prime Minister Modi at the airport as the electoral fervour grips the state with five seats of the state going to polls on April 19.
Terming the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “illegal”, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) held a “Mashal march” in protest.
The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) staged a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Tuesday.
Terming the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “illegal”, the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a “Mashal march”.
Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested last month by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case.
Advertisement
The AAP has attributed his arrest to “vendetta politics” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.
The BJP has been demanding his resignation as chief minister since after his arrest.
Advertisement