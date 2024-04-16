AAP’s student wing stages protest against arrest of Kejriwal

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) staged a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Tuesday.

Terming the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “illegal”, the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a “Mashal march”.

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested last month by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case.

The AAP has attributed his arrest to “vendetta politics” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The BJP has been demanding his resignation as chief minister since after his arrest.