NDA leaders decide to fight together strongly for Bihar, W Bengal polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a key meeting of chief ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states here, hours after the grand swearing-in of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers.

The meeting was attended by the CMs of BJP-ruled states and those ruled by key constituents of the NDA alliance — TDP and JD(U).

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu attended the meeting.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also attended her first NDA meeting, presided over by PM Modi.

After the NDA CMs meeting in Delhi, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said, “All CMs, Deputy CMs and leaders of NDA had come to Delhi for the oath ceremony. After the oath ceremony, there was a meeting of the NDA leaders in which all the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on the BJP’s victory in Maharashtra and Delhi.

“All NDA leaders also decided to fight together strongly for all the upcoming elections, be it in Bihar or West Bengal. They assured the PM that all parties together will fight elections under the banner of NDA,” Tawde added.

After the meeting, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida said, “It is our good fortune that we got a chance to have lunch with the BJP leadership and NDA CMs and Deputy CMs today. Together, we will work as Team Modi to achieve vision Modi. It is a matter of happiness for everyone that a woman is leading the heart of the country who will lead women-led development.”

Advertisement