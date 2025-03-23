TMC warns of unrest in Sandeshkhali ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the political climate in Sandeshkhali appears to be heating up once again, with local Trinamul Congress (TMC) leaders warning of potential unrest.

A senior local leader has reportedly alerted the party’s top leadership about the situation. In a fresh controversy, Sheikh Shahjahan, currently in jail, has been accused of issuing threats to Robin Mondal, a resident of Sandeshkhali’s Puratan Sarberia area from prison. Simultaneously, Shahjahan’s wife has filed an FIR against Mondal at Nazat police station, alleging embezzlement of Rs 25 lakh from a fish market. Sandeshkhali has remained a political hotspot since early 2024.

The region first made headlines on 5 January, 2024, when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were allegedly attacked while conducting a raid at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan, then a TMC leader. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Rekha Patra, a prominent face of the protests, as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. However, the TMC secured victory from the constituency. The family of Robin Mondal had earlier alleged that their land was forcibly acquired to construct the “Sheikh Shahjahan Market” in Sarberia. They had also approached the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reclaim their property. The latest accusations of threats from jail and financial irregularities have added fuel to the fire.

However, local TMC MLA Sukumar Mahato has dismissed the allegations as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the region. “Since the 2024 Lok Sabha election, no major incident has taken place in Sandeshkhali. During that time, we acknowledged that certain wrongdoings had occurred, including land grabbing and harassment. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took immediate action, ensuring that land was returned to rightful owners. Now, some people are deliberately trying to reignite tensions for their vested interests,” Mahato said. He also pointed out that the cases against Sheikh Shahjahan were under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court.

“Some land has already been returned as per court directives, and the disputes involving the Mondal family are also being monitored by the court,” he added. The controversy deepened when BJP leader Rekha Patra attempted to meet the Mondal family, but they reportedly refused. Mahato asserted: “Rekha Patra visited them, but they did not meet her. This clearly indicates that they do not want political interference; they want a resolution to their problem. I have informed the party and urged them to take steps to address their concerns.” Interestingly, Mahato also hinted at internal discord within the ruling party. “Some individuals within the party are trying to create divisions. I have informed certain sections of the leadership and will officially write to the party regarding the current situation,” he said.

With political tensions escalating in Sandeshkhali once again, all eyes are now on how the TMC leadership navigates the situation.