AAP tops list of candidates with criminal records: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party, which once claimed it would not allow criminals in the assembly to ensure the passage of strict laws, had fielded the highest number of candidates with criminal records.

He claimed AAP had that nearly 60% of candidates with criminal records, followed by Congress. He said this reflected yet another U-turn by the party.

“Aam Aadmi Party used to say that they do not want criminals in their assembly because criminals will not be able to pass important and strict laws… But when the list (of candidates) was released, it was found that Aam Aadmi Party has the highest number of people with criminal records nearly 60%, followed by Congress… This means that Aam Aadmi Party has taken a U-turn once again…,” he said.

On Sunday, AAP released a list of 40-star campaigners, it includes party leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, AAP’s RS MP Raghav Chadha have been included in the list.

Various other leaders, such as Sandeep Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, Sateynder Jail, Harbhajan Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat have been also included.

The BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the polls, thus declaring 68 of the 70 names, leaving two seats for its allies.

While the Congress had declared 68 candidates out of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.