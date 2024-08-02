AAP to protest BJP-LG silence on death of mother-son duo at Raj Niwas

Lashing out at the BJP and the Delhi lieutenant governor for their conspicuous silence on the tragic death of a mother and her son by slipping into an open drain in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, the AAP on Friday decided to stage a massive protest at Raj Niwas on Saturday to compel the LG to own up his responsibility in the case.

AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP and the LG were politicising the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy while ignoring the negligence of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that claimed lives of a mother and her son.

Addressing a joint press conference here with AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, Rai flayed the LG for failing to take action against the officers responsible for the mishap, or to announce compensation for the victims’ family. Initially, the BJP leaders tried to put the blame for the tragedy on the Delhi government’s PWD. But when they learnt the drain belonged to the DDA, they chose to be silent on the issue.

Rai noted that ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi with a huge mandate, the BJP has been running a campaign of calumny against the Delhi government.

“Here, te DDA, the police, and land come under the Central government. But the BJP overturned the right of the elected government of Delhi to transfer post officers and to operate and take decisions on all the works, by going against the decision of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court. They also snatched away the rights of the Delhi government by passing a law in the Parliament,” Rai claimed.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar pointed out that almost 40 years have passed since the tragic incident occurred on July 31 at around 8 pm, but no BJP leader has come to protest on this issue, he claimed.

Sadly, the BJP MP from East Delhi did not visit that area to meet the victim’s family or inquire about the incident, the AAP MLA claimed.