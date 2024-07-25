Delhi govt approved 318 projects worth Rs 455 crore for development of villages: Rai

The Delhi government has approved 318 projects worth Rs 455 crore for the development of villages in the national capital, announced Development Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

Rai said this after a review meeting with the officials of the Development Department, Municipal Corporation Department, and Flood & irrigation Department at the Delhi Secretariat on the development of Delhi’s rural infrastructure.

He asserted, “To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal constituted the Delhi Rural Development Board to ensure basic services in the villages of Delhi”.

During the meeting, the ongoing projects and pending ones were reviewed. The officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and MCD were instructed to complete the work related to village development within the stipulated time.

This review meeting was held on the schemes approved by the Delhi Gram Vikas Board in the last board meeting to ensure development in the villages of the capital, added Rai.

Gopal Rai claimed that the government is taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains, and multipurpose community centers in the villages. These development works related to the development department are being done through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD.