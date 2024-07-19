Gopal Rai holds Vikas Sabha to speed up development work

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday held a Vikas Sabha in Nangloi Jat Legislative Assembly, in a bid to speed up the development work in the villages.

Reiterating the Kejriwal government’s commitment to provide all facilities to the people living in rural areas, Rai said that development work worth Rs 13 crore is being done in the villages of Nangloi Jat assembly constituency.

“In order to ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had constituted the Delhi Gram Vikas Board. This year, the government has kept a budget of Rs 900 crore for the development of Delhi’s villages, under which development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, playgrounds, crematoriums, etc are being done to provide better amenities in the villages. Development work is being done in the villages of Nangloi Jat Vidhan Sabha with an expenditure of Rs 13 crore,” he said.

The Minister further informed that under the tree plantation campaign, a target of planting/distributing more than 64 lakh saplings has been set this year, which will be accomplished with the cooperation of all green agencies.

He said during the tree plantation campaign, the work of free distribution of medicinal plants has been started. Medicinal plants are being distributed free of cost from the government nurseries of Delhi, so that people can participate in increasing the green cover of Delhi by planting trees in their homes

“The important guarantee that we had given to the people of Delhi at the time of elections was that we had set a target of planting 2 crore saplings in 5 years to improve the environment of Delhi. The government has already achieved the target of planting 2 crore saplings in the fourth year of its tenure. This target has been achieved by the green agencies of all the 21 departments concerned,” added Rai.