“AAP stooped lowest level of politics,” Hardeep Singh Puri on ‘Puri’s relatives’ statement

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Aam Aadmi Party has “stooped” to the lowest level of politics following AAP leader Rituraj Jha allegedly making a controversial statement against Puri saying Rohingya infiltrators are “Puri’s relatives”.

Addressing a press conference Puri said he is the person who carried Guru Granth Sahib on his head when a Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan.

“They are saying I am having relation with them, I feel like laughing at this. I am the same person who carried Guru Granth Sahib on my head when Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan. I do not react to such things. There are many political discourses in politics. I think they have stooped to the lowest level,” the minister said.

Further, reacting to Jha’s statement BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday accused AAP of picturing the Sikh community in a manner that they have done nothing for the country and called the statement “insulting” to the Sikh community.

Advertisement

” They (AAP) has stooped to such lowest level of politics in Delhi elections, wherein they are trying to picture the Sikh community as if they have never fought for the country. Their statement on Puri is very objectionable and is an insult…this type of politics, attacking an individual and insulting the whole Sikh community has to be condemned. Puri has served as an IAS officer, and bureaucrat and for the last 10 years, he has been serving the country as a minister…,” said N Ramchander Rao.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Puri had called the upcoming Delhi assembly election “one of a kind” in the country’s history on Monday, saying that despite the economy growing across the country, the AAP-led government has failed to develop the national capital.

“Our disappointment is with those who took charge of Delhi, 10 years ago….He made many promises, which he didn’t fulfil… In 2015, he said that if the river Yamuna is not cleaned, I will not come to ask for votes. In 2020, he said the same thing. Now it is 2025, and he is coming to ask for votes. The biggest priority right now is to develop Delhi,” Puri told ANI.

Calling the election as “one of a kind” to decide on the economic development, Puri added, “This upcoming election, for which voting will take place on the 5th February, I think this is a big one-of-a-kind election in our history and especially in the history of Delhi…What was the economy when PM Modi came in 2014?” Praising the country’s growth, he compared it to 2014, saying that before India was in the ‘fragile five,’ of countries who are said to be overly dependent on foreign investments.

The Union Minister also expressed disappointment with Kejriwal backtracking on promises, specifically mentioning that the former CM was not able to clean the Yamuna river.