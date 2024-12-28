AAP refutes allegations on scheme registrations in Delhi, calls them baseless

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly refuted allegations regarding the registration process for government schemes in Delhi, asserting that these are part of its electoral promises and will only be implemented if the party comes to power.

Responding to the accusations on Saturday, AAP clarified that the data collection process involved only a ‘missed call’ mechanism with the prior consent of individuals.

AAP emphasized that the allegations against its schemes are “entirely baseless” and reiterated that these initiatives are conditional upon the party being elected to power.

The party pointed out that individuals willingly share personal data with companies when purchasing vehicles, insurance, and other services, questioning why similar scrutiny is being raised in this instance.

AAP also criticized the BJP, accusing it of attempting to obstruct these initiatives. “The BJP’s opposition shows their intent to block these welfare schemes from being implemented in Delhi,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has launched a “fake investigation” into the registrations after seeing the overwhelming response to the Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani Yojana, with lakhs of citizens already registered.

“Have faith in me,” Kejriwal assured, “Just as I delivered on free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and free bus travel for women, I will also fulfill my promise of providing Rs. 2,100 per month.”