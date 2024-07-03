AAP opposes transfer of Delhi school teachers, alleges BJP now attacking city’s education model

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that Delhi teachers are being pushed into BJP’s politics of arrogance, as the ”saffron party, in collusion with the LG have attacked the city’s revolutionary education model, by transferring more than 5,000 teachers overnight”.

Addressing a press conference here , senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey claimed that a decision has been taken to transfer Delhi government school teachers overnight, against the instructions of the Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

He said that several of the teachers’ bodies had met Atishi and brought her attention to a decision that if a teacher remains in a school for ten years, then he or she may apply for transfer through a portal or else, the teacher will be transferred automatically.

Pandey said that these unions are those platforms that represent Delhi’s teachers and have been voicing their concerns for a long time.

The AAP leader further agreed that transfers are required in government departments to ensure that a person or an official does not turn to malpractices taking undue advantage of staying at one place and then getting involved in alleged corrupt practices by forming a nexus, however, he said that when it is about school and education, this must be the other way round as a teacher builds a rapport with the students, staff and even the parents of the pupils, which further results in better coordination and the teacher performing the job better.

Pandey alleged that with the order, the BJP has conspired to break the back of Delhi education model by transferring 3,150 TGT teachers, 847 PGT teachers and 1,109 teachers of other subjects overnight. However, he added that the AAP government will not let this succeed.

He added that when the Delhi Education Minister came to know about this type of transfer, she opposed the same, and said that it should be cancelled.

“How did this decision come despite the instructions given by the Education Minister is something that only LG or the BJP can answer,” Pandey said.

He further hit out at the LG and BJP saying that such a decree has proved that they do not want the city’s children to study in government schools and move on the path of progress.