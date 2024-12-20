AAP neglecting waste management network: BJP

The Delhi unit of the BJP has criticised the AAP government in the MCD House for neglecting the deteriorating sanitation network in the national capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, claimed that since the party came to power in MCD, the sanitation system has completely collapsed. As a result, even the Supreme Court has reprimanded the civic agency for failing to process 3,000 metric tons of waste in Delhi.

The saffron party leader highlighted that during the BJP’s tenure, initiatives were taken to address the issue, such as establishing a waste-to-energy plant at Tehkhand and planning another 3,000-ton capacity plant in Narela-Bawana area of Outer Delhi. However, the incumbent government, which came to power on false promises, has failed to take even a single step forward.

He claimed that Delhi generates 11,000 tons of waste daily, and 3,000 tons of new waste is still being dumped daily at the Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites. This constant addition of waste has rendered the BJP-led efforts to clear the landfill sites ineffective.

Singh criticised the government for halting Delhi’s sanitation efforts, claiming that the projects that should have been completed by 2022 have been delayed. He pointed out that the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Narela-Bawana is yet to be implemented.

He also pointed out that heaps of garbage can be seen on almost every street corner in Delhi, with roads remaining unswept for days, overflowing drains, and sewage water flowing onto the streets. Despite these issues, AAP’s councillors and MLAs are unwilling to address the problems faced by the public.