AAP municipal councilors join BJP ahead of Delhi polls

In a jolt to the ruling AAP ahead of Delhi polls, municipal councillors from Baprola, Ravindra Solanki and Manglapuri’s Narendra Girsa joined the BJP on Friday.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed both councilors into the party’s fold, and hit-out at the Delhi government under the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that it has been running a corruption-driven administration for the last 10 years.

Advertisement

He further alleged that every plan of the AAP government in Delhi has fallen prey to corruption.

Advertisement

The state unit chief of the saffron party praised Narendra Girsa and Ravindra Solanki for their service to their wards and their constituencies, and highlighted the trust and recognition they have earned through their work.

Sachdeva stated that as the election date nears, those committed to improving Delhi and contributing to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are aligning themselves with the BJP.

The BJP leader exuded confidence and further said, “On February 5, when votes are cast, the end of AAP’s regime will begin. Delhi will witness a double-engine government, leading to development work progressing at double the speed.”

BJP MP from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sahrawat, who was also present on the occasion expressed dissatisfaction with AAP’s handling of the municipal corporation over the past two years, highlighting how councilors were provided with only Rs 15 lakh in the name of development work.

She remarked, “The trust with which the people voted for AAP has been shattered by Arvind Kejriwal. Frustrated with the lack of development, both councilors have decided to join the BJP. I am confident their association with the BJP will ensure consistent development in the Baprola and Mangalapuri areas,” Sehrawat added.

Other important BJP leaders including Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, BJP- Delhi media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor were also present on the occasion.