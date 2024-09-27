AAP MLAs & ministers to conduct assessment in city, all roads will be repaired soon : Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the second consecutive day , took to city streets and inspected broken roads on Friday, and said that all his party MLAs and ministers will be soon out on ground to conduct an assessment regarding the issue. He alleged that BJP halted key projects across the city to disrupt the it, and added that he will request Chief Minister Atishi to get all the PWD roads assessed in the next 3-4 days.

He said that all the roads which are broken will be repaired on a war footing in the coming few months so that Delhiites do not face any problem. “I had gone to jail, so they had stopped a lot of work. But, I assure the public that now I am back. All the works that were stalled in Delhi, I will get them started again,” he asserted.

While inspecting the Roshanara Road in North Delhi along with the CM Atishi and MLAs of Timarpur and Model Town today, Kejriwal assured swift repair and comprehensive review of all the roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government. Sharing footage and a few snippets from his visit, the former CM stated on his ‘X’ handle that, “Today, I inspected another road in Delhi on Roshanara Road. Chief Minister Atishi was also with me. This road was also in a bad condition. The BJP people have conspired to stop the work in Delhi and have troubled the people.”

Meanwhile, Atishi posted on her ‘X’ handle, “Today I inspected Roshanara Road, Malkaganj with Arvind Kejriwal ji. The road is damaged due to the laying of a water board line. Keeping in view the convenience of the people, this road will be constructed soon.” “Delhiites need not worry now, their son Arvind Kejriwal is now amongst them. In his presence, no one will be able to stop the work of Delhi,” she added.

On Thursday, Kejriwal along with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, CM and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey inspected the road passing in front of the North Campus of Delhi University. He said the road has been damaged at many places, and the former Delhi CM had also asked to get this road repaired as soon as possible.