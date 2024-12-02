AAP ministers looking for safe seats to avoid defeat: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday claimed that Kejriwal and AAP ministerial team have decided to desert their incumbent seats and are on a lookout for safer seats which shows that the party has accepted defeat even before the announcement of assembly polls.

He claimed that the ground level feedback received by AAP seems depressing and Kejriwal has sensed his impending defeat, hence he has decided to move away from the incumbent New Delhi seat. “Kejriwal was stunned by the public reaction and now he has realized that there are no other options, but to change his assembly seat. Kejriwal’s ‘padayatra’ was organized to explore a safer seat for him, but the public’s mood has put him in a dilemma,” Yadav claimed.

The Congress leader alleged that Kejriwal’s desperation was evident when he announced the first list of 11 candidates for the Assembly elections out of which six were discarded from other parties and denied tickets to sitting AAP MLAs. “It was a clear indication that the AAP MLAs did no development works in their constituencies other than making false promises and indulge in corruption which has been validated by the recent arrest of Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan on extortion charges and the two-year imprisonment awarded to another AAP MLA Naresh Yadav by a Punjab court,” he claimed.

