AAP intentionally suppressing 14 CAG reports: Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of intentionally suppressing 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to cover up its alleged corruption.

He has called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to immediately table all the CAG reports.

Addressing a press conference, he said that despite consistent pressure from the Opposition, and multiple requests from the Delhi Lt Governor and Finance Secretary, the government has not tabled these reports in the Assembly so far.

“Since 2017-18, CAG reports for seven financial years (up to 2021-22) have been pending with Delhi Finance Minister. Despite being notified, the Delhi government has failed to present them in the Assembly,” he said.

Claiming that Principal Account Office had formally reminded the Finance Minister Atishi in a letter dated this October17 that under Article 151 of the Constitution, Section 411 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991, and Regulation 210 of the Audit and Accounts Regulations, 2007, the CAG reports must be mandatorily presented in the Delhi Assembly, he said yet, the government has continued to withhold these reports.

“The AAP government must send a formal proposal to the LG to table the CAG reports in the Assembly. But the government has deliberately avoided doing so. Only under pressure from the Opposition and the High Court did it submit 10 reports to the LG,” Gupta claimed.

Asking the ruling dispensation why the remaining four have not been sent to LG, Gupta asserted that the people of Delhi have the right to know about the government’s financial activities.

He also informed that the BJP legislators would meet the LG and urge him to direct the government to table the CAG reports in the Assembly.