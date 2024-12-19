AAP holds protest against Amit Shah across 70 assembly segments of Delhi

The AAP, on Thursday, held protests against the remark of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr. B R Ambedkar across 70 assembly segments of the national capital.

The protests were led by senior party leaders, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Kuldeep Kumar, in different constituencies, including Jangpura, Babarpur, Greater Kailash, Rajinder Nagar, and Kondli among others.

Advertisement

Speaking during one such protests, Manish Sisodia said, “The Constitution will govern this country, not your politics of hate. Those who feel uncomfortable hearing Ambedkar’s name and ideas can leave this country and Amit Shah ji, you can leave India. Your words expose your hateful mindset toward the Dalit community and the nation will never forgive you for insulting Dr. Ambedkar.”

Advertisement

“India stands united today because of the Constitution and without Babasaheb Ambedkar’s work; we might still be divided by caste. The BJP resents Dr Ambedkar because he challenged caste hierarchies, promoted education for all, and fostered national unity,” the AAP leader added. AAP National General Secretary (Organization) Dr. Sandeep Pathak said, “The entire nation is outraged by Amit Shah’s remarks. Dr Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, ensured equality for all. The right to vote, irrespective of caste or religion, exists because of the Constitution. Insulting Dr. Ambedkar is an insult to the entire nation. Amit Shah must apologize or resign immediately.”

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, “The entire nation is protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah’s disgraceful remarks in Parliament about Dr. Ambedkar. People from all communities have joined us in condemning this insult to a man who gave us the Constitution. If Amit Shah does not apologize, this movement will intensify.”