AAP govt proposal to replace electrical equipment in offices behind time: BJP

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, on Tuesday, said that the AAP dispensation’s proposal to replace electrical equipment in its offices after 10 years of staying in power is something far behind time.

He called Chief Minister Atishi’s plan to save electricity in government offices a step delayed by a decade. However, similar initiatives have already been taken in most private sector institutions in Delhi, he added.

Advertisement

Kapoor pointed out that between 2007 and 2022, the BJP administration in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took steps to install solar-powered plants in numerous offices and schools.

Advertisement

He claimed that the step taken by the BJP while in power in the civic body not only eliminated electricity costs but also created a source of income.

In addition, the MCD, when governed by BJP, had reduced its electricity bills by two-thirds by converting its entire street light network to LED lights, Kapoor said.

Mentioning about the steps taken by the Delhi Police, the BJP leader said the department brought in cost-effective measures by connecting several police station buildings, offices, and traffic light networks to solar power.

Kapoor urged the Delhi government to clarify how many office buildings, schools, colleges, or hospital buildings it has made solar energy-efficient.