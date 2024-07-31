AAP Govt in Delhi takes suggestions from students on law for coaching centres

To seek suggestions from the UPSC aspirants to be incorporated into a law to curb the irregularities and illegal activities of coaching institutes in Delhi, the AAP government on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

Several issues highlighted by the students studying at various coaching institutes across Delhi were discussed at the meeting, an official statement said. The students, who were part of the meeting, shared their problems, including the lack of proper infrastructure in coaching institutes, violation of the rules, and arbitrary increase in rent, increased fee collection among others.

The students’ grouse was that despite paying arbitrary rent in rented houses, they are not getting basic facilities.

The students demanded stringent action against those responsible for the accident in Rajinder Nagar, and also put forward their suggestions regarding the law proposed by the Kejriwal Government regarding coaching institutes.

Speaking on this occasion, Education Minister Atishi said the Delhi government is committed to the betterment and safety of the students. Keeping the suggestion of the students in mind, the government will make every possible effort for their safety and well-being.

The obstacles faced by the students due to the sealing of the libraries run in the basement were also raised during the meeting. All the ministers and the mayor assured the students that a solution to their short-term and long-term problems will be found as soon as possible.

Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said it is important for the government to know the opinion of the students on an important issue like making laws regarding coaching institutes so that laws can be made accordingly.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who was also part of the meeting, said the way the safety of the students was put at stake in the coaching institute will not be tolerated. “Keeping the suggestions of the students in mind, we will take such steps so that such tragedies do not happen in the future,” he added.

Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi assured the students that strict action would be taken against those coaching institutes which violate the rules. “Students are important to us, and there will be no compromise on their safety,” she added.

AAP chief whip Dilip Pandey also attended the meeting along with the aforementioned ministers and the Mayor, along with concerned officials of the different departments.