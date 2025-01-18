AAP govt failed on all fronts: Vijender

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed on all fronts in the last 10 years.

He also urged the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise wisely in the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5.

Addressing a public meeting, Gupta, who is the BJP’s candidate from Rohini Assembly constituency, accusing the AAP government of corruption, said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his party failed on all fronts over the past 10 years.”

He said that despite making grand promises, the AAP government delivered nothing tangible.

“The pledge to transform Delhi’s roads into the standards of London, Paris, or Singapore was rendered false by the city’s broken and deteriorated roads. Similarly, the promise of a world-class transport system was negated by the poor condition and shortage of DTC buses on the streets,” Gupta charged.

Mentioning Mohalla Clinics, he said, “Mohalla Clinics touted as a symbol of free healthcare, are in a shambles, lacking doctors and medicines. In hospitals, incomplete ICU wards are built in the name of infrastructure development, leading to massive corruption.”

He also accused the AAP government of exaggerating its education reforms, citing examples of newly constructed university buildings where fewer than a hundred students had enrolled.

Referring to Yamuna, he said, “For the past decade, Delhi residents have been waiting for a clean Yamuna for a holy dip, but the AAP government, despite receiving Rs 1,500 crore from the Central government for river cleaning, failed to provide any results or even a proper account of the funds.”

He urged the voters to choose a candidate from a party who can deliver a complete government for Delhi—one that ensures the benefits of central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, provides corruption-free governance, resolves public issues on priority, addresses the problem of annual pollution, strengthens public transport systems, and undertakes the cleaning of the Yamuna River.