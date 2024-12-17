AAP govt deliberately suppressing CAG reports: LoP Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of deliberately suppressing 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports by not tabling them in the Assembly to cover up its corruption.

The statement of Gupta comes in the wake of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena’s letter to Chief Minister Atishi over the CAG reports. The LG called for a special session of Assembly for laying these reports.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, the Leader of Opposition said the concealment and suppression of the 14 CAG reports have exposed the AAP government’s “wrongdoings”.

Advertisement

Asserting that these CAG reports will act as the final nail in the coffin of the AAP government, he said, “Not presenting CAG reports in the Assembly is a grave crime, akin to murder. By suppressing these reports, the AAP government has assassinated democratic traditions and the Constitution in broad daylight. Hiding the reports is a clear attempt to cover up large-scale corruption.”

Attacking the AAP, Gupta further said, “AAP betrayed the aspirations of millions of youth who joined the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement. The people fought against corruption and hoped for a clean government, but today they feel deceived. The very party that rose to power to combat corruption has itself become synonymous with corruption.”

He said the BJP raised this issue in the Assembly multiple times, but the government still refused to table the reports.

Gupta informed that subsequently, the BJP legislative group filed a petition in the High Court. In response to the petition, the court expedited the hearing, issued a notice to the government, and fixed 12th December for the next hearing.

“During the hearing, the LG, CAG, and Finance Secretary submitted affidavits. The petition requested the court to order the government to present the CAG reports in the upcoming Assembly session. The government lied to the court, claiming the ongoing Assembly session was not the final session and assured the reports would be tabled soon. Yet, the government hurriedly concluded the session within two days instead of three,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition demanded that the government convene a special session of the Delhi Assembly within 48 hours to table all 14 CAG reports.