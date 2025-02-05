Delhi Congress confident of victory, says people voted for change

Following the conclusion of voting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav expressed confidence in the party’s victory, asserting that people had stepped out to vote for change.

“The people of Delhi are voting for change. Congress has demonstrated its work in Delhi in the past and intends to continue doing so in the future,” Yadav told a news agency.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anil Chaudhary, the party’s candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency, stated, “I hope that all of you will turn out in large numbers to vote and open a ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ (shop of love) across Delhi, including Patparganj.”

Advertisement

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken, after casting his vote, remarked, “For the past 10 years, Delhi has been known for one thing—the ongoing tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister. That is why the people of Delhi now look to Congress with great hope.”

In an official statement, the party expressed gratitude to the voters for their participation in the electoral process.

“On behalf of the Delhi Congress Committee, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the people of the city and our party workers. You have fulfilled your responsibility and inspired us by participating in this festival of democracy,” the statement read.

“Your support is our greatest strength, and we promise to live up to the expectations of every citizen of Delhi while maintaining your trust. Your encouragement will continue to drive us forward in our mission to make Delhi better and more prosperous,” it added.