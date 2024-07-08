AAP government damaged Delhi’s school education system: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hit out at Delhi Minister Atishi and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, alleging that they have badly damaged the school education system of the national capital.

Sharpening his attack, the Delhi BJP chief accused the AAP leaders of diverting the teachers towards non- teaching duties, and also alleged that they have not recruited regular teachers nor guest teachers, resulting in one of the worst teacher student ratios in the state run government schools here.

Sachdeva further said that the saffron party never wanted to do politics on education department’s working, and added that the present education minister forced Delhi BJP to bring it up before everyone as to how the Kejriwal government has damaged the education system of the national capital.

He claimed that the city at present has 995 normal schools as compared to 1015 in 2015, when Arvind Kejriwal government came to power, and alleged that during the past 10 years they have not hired any new teachers.

Delhi BJP chief claimed that the other 32 schools for specialized education totally lack facilities, and some of them are the worst schools.

Throwing light on the number of school teachers in Delhi he claimed,”As per the Right to Education statistics Delhi government schools need around 62000 teachers while there are only around 43000 teachers along with around 13000 guest teachers. There is a a lack of around 6000 teachers in Delhi Government schools.”

Sachdeva further slammed the Delhi government stating that despite the schools not having sufficient teachers, yet the Kejriwal Government has diverted over 5000 teachers to non teaching duties.

“Shockingly school teachers are forced to do clerical duties, work as legal assistants and work as OSDs to senior officials,” Sachdeva claimed.

The Delhi BJP leader further claimed that around 5200 posts of clerks and accounts staff in Delhi government schools are vacant, and on half of them contract employees have been kept at a salary of Rs 25000 per month.

Against the other half, around 1500 teachers with a salary bracket of Rs 70000 per month are being forced to work as clerks and accounts officers, the BJP leader claimed.

Slamming the AAP further, Sachdeva alleged that the Kejriwal government is misusing education funds on employing its party cadre, and some 1027 Estate Managers and around 1000 contract clerks have been kept from AAP cadre without following proper rules and regulations, he claimed.