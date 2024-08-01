AAP demands LG’s resignation over death mother-son duo in Mayur Vihar phase-3

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the death of a mother and her son who allegedly drowned in the under-construction drain in the Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 area.

After heavy downpour on Wednesday, the under-construction drain was filled with water. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while addressing a press conference here, said that the DDA had not put up any signboards there so that people could know about the under-construction drain. If the the sign was in place, the mother and her son would not have lost their lives.

As the two-and-a-half-year-old child fell into the drain, his mother rushed to his save him but both of them drowned in the water. Singh held the DDA, which he said comes under the LG, squarely responsible for the mishap.

“I want to say dismiss the LG for this incident, take strict action against him because an innocent child and his mother lost their lives because of his negligence. This shows how the DDA and the BJP are working,” asserted the senior AAP leader and RS MP Sanjay Singh.

Taking a dig at the LF, AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said while he creates hurdles in the works of Delhi government, doesn’t pay attention to the departments under him.

AAP MLAs, MPs, ministers, were on the ground on Thursday make necessary arrangements to address the issues faced by the people in the wake of the overnight downpour in the national capital.

“As soon as it rains, the Delhi Airport collapses, sometimes the airports in Rajkot and Jabalpur collapse. There are massive cracks in the Atal Setu. The Morbi bridge collapsed, and various bridges collapsed in Bihar. What is happening in this country after all,” Sanjay Singh wondered.

Addressing the media, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar expressed deep anguish over the death of the mother and son, and alleged that the reason behind it was the failure of DDA.

The AAP MLA pointed out that the entire stretch of the under-construction drain was left empty, without any sign of caution in which the boy first fell and in an attempt to save him, his mother went inside and both of them died by drowning. “I want to ask the LG that the DDA comes directly under you. You are fond of interfering in the works of Delhi, you show great enthusiasm in threatening the officers, but you do not pay even an iota of attention to those departments which come directly under you,” Kumar said.

He appealed for justice for the bereaved family and murder case registered against the concerned officers, and their suspension.

The AAP chief spokesperson called the incident very sad, unnecessary and avoidable. She said that when it was raining so much, and the concerned agency knew there was a possibility of waterlogging, how was such a place left out without any marking or uncovered.