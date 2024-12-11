AAP delegation led by Kejriwal approaches ECI over alleged voter name deletion

A team of the Aam Aadmi Party led by party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), and put evidence before the poll panel, alleging that a mass voter deletion conspiracy was underway ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

After the meeting with the poll panel, Kejriwal, speaking to reporters, alleged that the BJP is working on a conspiracy to get the votes of thousands of people deleted from the electoral rolls.

Sharpening his attack, the AAP chief hit out at the saffron party, alleging that it was targeting the poor, Dalits and those who reside in the slums and unauthorised colonies, by conspiring to get their names struck off from the voter lists.

Kejriwal informed that the party has submitted, before the poll panel, a 3000-page evidence, claiming as to how the BJP is conspiring to delete names from the voters’ lists.

He alleged that the BJP discretely submitted the application to the Commission to delete voters’ names from the list.

Kejriwal further said, “We told the EC how a BJP member did the work of deleting the votes of 11,000 people in the Shahdara area.”

The AAP chief informed that the Central Election Commission has taken cognizance of the party’s complaints and assured to take action.

Highlighting the importance of a person’s right to vote, Kejriwal further said that a vote is the basis of a person’s citizenship.

He further stated that by taking away the right to vote from a person, it is like snatching away a person’s right to live in the country.

Kejriwal stated that there were several government benefits applicable through a person’s identity as a voter.

The AAP chief also said in East Delhi’s Shahdara, a person, who is an office bearer with the BJP, gave an application to delete votes of over 11,000 persons.

He said the AAP leaders have requested the Commission to stop this mass deletion of names.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, party leader Jasmine Shah, RS MP Raghav Chadha and other party leaders also were present along with the AAP chief at the meeting.

He claimed that the ECI has assured that names of voters will not be deleted in such a way, and it will take appropriate action on fake applications.

Kejriwal also said that the poll panel has informed that if a person files more than five applications for deletion of votes, then the SDM concerned will have to inquire into the matter. The EC is considering filing FIRs in cases of fake applications, he informed.