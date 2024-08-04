AAP calls LG’s inspection of drains photo op

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dismissed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena’s inspection of the Nizamuddin drains a mere photo opportunity and blatant politics.

The party said that the Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has been claiming that the chief secretary (CS), who has been tasked by the High Court of Delhi to find drains not desilted by all the agencies, did not come up with any list of such drains.

The AAP further said despite repeated reminders by the minister the CS failed to provide the list of undisilted drain with some excuse or the other, if sometimes it is the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at other the claim that he had already updated the high court as if he is under no obligation from the elected government.

The AAP alleged that the Delhi government provided ample video proofs, which are available in the public domain, of the fact that despite knowing about the serious corruption in the desilting of drains, the CS did not act against the PWD secretary or other officers responsible for the desilting of drains.

Taking a jibe at the LG, the party stated that at a time when the monsoon is almost over he has emerged to engage in dirty politics. It would have been better if he had acted against the chief secretary and the PWD secretary, as well as any other officers involved in the wrongdoings.

The high court had appointed the chief secretary the chairperson of the IDMC (Integrated Drain Management Cell) aiming to supervise and verify the work of various agencies involved in the desilting process.