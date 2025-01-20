AAP, BJP ruined lives of people in Delhi: Rajeev Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday said people of the national capital have taken a pledge to vote for the grand old party in the upcoming assembly elections as the BJP and the AAP have “ruined” their lives by doing nothing for their welfare.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Delhi office, he said due to the fight between the AAP and BJP for taking “credit” for the work done by the previous Congress government, the city has suffered terrible damage in civic infrastructure and development.

The Congress MP asserted that because of the squabbling and shadow boxing between the AAP and BJP, the poor have suffered the worst with the flats constructed for their relocation remaining unallotted.

Shukla claimed that that the previous Congress government at the Centre had constructed 52,344 flats at a cost of Rs 2,415.82 crore under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission at 14 areas in the national capital, but it was unfortunate that despite completing 35,744 flats many years ago, only 4,883 flats were allotted and 30,303 flats ready for allotment still remain vacant due to the clash between AAP and BJP.

Attacking the AAP and BJP, he further said taking “credit” for the work of others has been a habit of the AAP government in Delhi and BJP-led government at the Centre.

The schemes implemented by the Congress for the uplift of the poor and the marginalised were now being appropriated by AAP and BJP, and they were also recycling them to mislead the voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, alleged Shukla.

On air pollution, the Congress MP said Delhi air has become so toxic that people cannot breathe easily, and respiratory illnesses have become the new ‘normal’.

Referring to the five guarantees announced by the Congress, he said the voters have faith in the Congress as the party will fulfil its promises of Rs 2,500 to women under the Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh health insurance to all, Rs 8,500 monthly scholarships for unemployed, educated youth for their skill development, Rs 500 cooking gas per cylinder along with a ration kit and 300 units of free power.