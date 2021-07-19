For the second time in less than a year, a debate has yet again sparked between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders over the power tariff models endorsed by the Goa and Delhi governments.

AAP leader and Delhi MLA Raghav Chaddha, on Monday, accepted an invitation given last week by Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to debate over the two power models adopted by the state.

“Nilesh bab, I am happy to note that you have expressed your desire to debate with the Delhi Govt. I, once again, accept your challenge. I hope you will not back out like last time. Please confirm the date, time, venue and I’ll be there. Goans want to see a debate on governance,” Chadha tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an announcement made in poll-bound Goa had said, that if the AAP comes to power, the first 300 units of power consumed by domestic households would be free, while also promising 24×7 uninterrupted power supply, on the lines of the Delhi government.

Reacting to the announcement, Cabral had slammed the Delhi government’s power tariff, claiming Goa already had better and cheaper power to domestic consumers in the coastal state.

On July 16, Cabral also dared the Delhi Chief Minister to a debate over the merits and the demerits of the two models.

This is the second time that tariff structures in the two states have triggered rhetoric between leaders of the two political parties.

In November last year, Cabral and Chaddha had also raised hype about a debate over the power tariffs in their respective states.