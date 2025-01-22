AAP, BJP hand in glove in hiding CAG reports: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Wednesday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pending tabling in the Assembly, saying both the parties were “hand in glove” in hiding these reports.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Delhi office, he said, “The AAP deliberately withheld the tabling of the 14 CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP-led Central government could have discussed these reports in Parliament so that people could realise the extent of corruption committed by the AAP government in various projects.”

Ppointing out that the Delhi Congress has been demanding tabling of the CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly for discussion, the Delhi Congress chief said, “But since Arvind Kejriwal had much to hide, he did not table them. The BJP also kept mum.”

The disclosure in the CAG report about corruption of over Rs 2,000 crore in the liquor deal was a clear pointer to the extent of corruption of the AAP government, he alleged.

Notably, in December last year, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta wrote to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena over the CAG reports and said “despite persistent demands from the BJP, the AAP government has failed to convene a special assembly session to table these reports”.