AAP betrayed Dalits, minorities: Congress

The Congress on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of betraying the Dalits, minorities and OBC in the last 10 years of its tenure.

Addressing a joint press conference at the party’s Delhi office, the party leader Qazi Nizamuddin along with party’s SC/ST Department chairman Rajesh Lilothia and former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, said the Congress was committed to provide justice to Dalits, minorities, OBC and adivasis as the AAP government totally neglected and hurt their interest during its misrule over the past 10 years.

Nizamuddin asked former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to make his stand clear about the “increasing attacks and hatred on Dalits, minorities, marginalised and adivasis across the country, stating that it was a dangerous trend affecting the unity and peaceful co-existence of various communities in the country.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, he said, “During the Corona pandemic, the way a particular community was blamed for the Nizamuddin Markaz incident increased communal tension. The AAP government handled that incident in a way that seemed to promote the politics of division rather than strengthening the spirit of unity.”

Nizamuddin, who is also the Congress’ Delhi in-charge, asked what the AAP government had done to counter that “divisive” narrative and ensure fairness.

“AAP has consistently failed to ensure adequate representation of Dalits in its organisation. What is the party doing to improve this situation and maintain the principles of social justice and equality?,” he questioned.

Nizamuddin asserted that AAP emerged on the political scene with the promise of a clean system, taking everyone along and justice for all, but from its inactions it appears that there is a clear disconnect between its words and actions.