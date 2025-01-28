AAP accuses Congress of parroting ‘BJP-manufactured lies’

Following Congress’ allegation of stalling money flow to the ‘Laadli Yojana’, the AAP on Tuesday accused the grand old party of parroting BJP-manufactured lies in poll-bound Delhi.

In a press statement, the party said, “It’s unfortunate how the Congress is parroting BJP-manufactured lies — using forged documents cooked up in BJP offices to hurl baseless accusations at the AAP. Congress must publicly declare its alliance with the BJP now.”

The party also reacted to Sandeep Dikshit’s letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora demanding action against Chief Minister Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal for their remarks on “poisoning” of Delhi’s water supply. Taking exception to the move of the Congress nominee from the New Delhi assembly segment, the AAP said in its statement, “It is deeply unfortunate that Congress is indulging in politics even in matters that directly impact the health of Delhi’s residents. The DJB CEO has confirmed that Haryana is releasing water laced with toxic ammonia (6.5 ppm), which is extremely dangerous and life-threatening.”

“The BJP-led Haryana government is playing with the lives of the people of Delhi but Congress is silent on this issue. Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal’s vigilance, a major tragedy was averted, but the BJP’s intent is clear: Harm Delhiites, sabotage Arvind Kejriwal, and bury the truth,” it added.

This is petty politics at its worst, and it is shameful that Congress appears to be standing with BJP on such a serious matter, lamented the party.