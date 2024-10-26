AAP accuses BJYM of involvement in attack on Kejriwal during padyatra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday condemned an alleged attack on its National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his Padyatra in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, claiming involvement by members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

During a press conference at the party headquarters, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged that both Rohit Sehrawat and Arun Drall were involved in the attack on Kejriwal.

Displaying their photographs, Singh stated, “Rohit Sehrawat is pictured with Home Minister Amit Shah, while Drall is the state general secretary of the BJYM. These individuals are openly threatening that this hooliganism will extend beyond Vikaspuri, to wherever Arvind Kejriwal goes.”

Advertisement

“If even a scratch comes to Arvind Kejriwal, the city’s people will remember and retaliate,” he warned.

Demanding a response from senior BJP leaders, Singh added, “The level of hatred, animosity, and violence in the BJP’s politics has reached a point where they seem determined to harm Kejriwal.”

“You’ve lost to Arvind Kejriwal three times, and now you’ve chosen a path of elimination. Unable to defeat him, the plan now appears to be to harm him, imprison him, deny him medical support, and do whatever possible to get rid of him. If you can’t harm him directly, then you send your people to attack him,” Singh alleged.

Echoing these sentiments, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed, “The BJP has stooped to a new low in Delhi politics. For years, they have attempted to disrupt AAP events by incentivizing people to create disturbances.”

However, with the public rejecting these divisive tactics, the BJP is now using its own officials to disrupt the events of a three-time elected Chief Minister, he added.