9th & 11th grade fiasco: Delhi BJP demands explanation from Atishi

Demanding an explanation from Atishi for the failure of lakh students in the 9th grade annual exam this year, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the minister of pushing the education system of the city into an abyss.

He asked the education minister why more than 17,000 students failed even after getting an opportunity to appear for re-examination.

Attributing the failure of the students to the alleged irregularities in every department of the government under AAP, the BJP leader said, “Delhi’ites want to ask the education minister how long she would continue to play with the future of children.”

Sharing the data on the children who could not pass the exam, the Delhi BJP chief pointed out that in the year 2019- 2020, 42,000 children failed in the 9th grade of Delhi government schools. In the year 2020-2021, 31,000 children couldn’t clear the exam, in 2021-2022, 28,000 children failed, in 2022-2023, 88,000 children failed, and in 2023-2024, 1,01,323 children failed, Sachdeva claimed

He said the failures have been steadily increasing.

Sachdeva said the Delhi government’s claim of having a world-class education model has been exposed with the number of students failing in 9th and 11th grades. Why the minister should not explain the reason behind this?

He further said more than half the teachers in the Delhi government schools are not teaching, but are forced to work in some department or the other. The job of a teacher is to teach, but if are engaged in event management, such results are the logical conclusion.

He claimed that the graph of students failing in the 11th grade is also continuously rising. “If the Aam Aadmi Party Government had paid even 10 per cent of the attention it does to marketing the jailed chief minister to education, perhaps the future of Delhi’s children would have not been compromised,” Sachdeva added.