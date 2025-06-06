8th Delhi Assembly’s first 100 days mark historic initiatives

Successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), 500 kW solar power plant are among the key initiatives highlighted in the first-100 day report card of the 8th Delhi Assembly launched by Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday.

The notable achievements in the report card includes successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), advancing the vision of a paperless legislature, inauguration of a 500 kW solar power plant, reinforcing the Assembly’s leadership in green governance.

Moreover, the modernization of the Assembly Library into a state-of-the-art digital knowledge resource hub and heritage conservation plan, ensuring preservation of the Assembly’s architectural and historical legacy.

The new initiatives in the first 100 days also saw several new initiatives including the introduction of the Best MLA Award, orientation sessions for the newly elected MLAs, cultural celebrations including the Hindu New Year and Mahavir Jayanti, promoting pluralism and shared values.

Additionally, tributes were paid to national icons such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, enhanced interstate, international outreach through engagements with delegations from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Ethiopia and initiatives like the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament and health awareness programs on International Thalassemia Day were celebrated which broadened the Assembly’s public interface.

In his address, Speaker Vijender Gupta reaffirmed the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s commitment towards transparency, sustainable development, and cultural preservation.

He emphasized that the Report Card is not merely a record of legislative performance, but a reflection of an evolving, citizen-centric model of legislative ethos.

Moreover, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra described the Report Card as “a reflection of remarkable accomplishments” and applauded the visionary theme of ‘Virasat se Vikas ki Ore’(journey from heritage to progress).

“In this entire period, not once have we witnessed the kind of disruptions that had become commonplace in the previous decade. Vijender Gupta ji has upheld democratic traditions, provided equal space to the Opposition, and ensured the dignity of the House,” the Minister added.