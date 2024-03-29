Logo

70 cops protect Odisha CM’s trusted aide

Two Sub Inspectors, 11 Havildars, 53 Constables and Sepoys and four women constables have been engaged for the security of the bureaucrat-turned-politician.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneshwar | March 29, 2024 9:58 pm

File Photo

VK Pandian, Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, a trusted aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been accorded high security cover comprising as many as 70 policemen right from Sub Inspector to women Constables, according to the government’s reply to an RTI query.

Two Sub Inspectors, 11 Havildars, 53 Constables and Sepoys and four women constables have been engaged for the security of the bureaucrat-turned-politician.

Besides, four policemen are guarding the protection vehicle of Pandian.

The Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in a compliance report to RTI filed by activist Prakash Chandra Das, shared these details on personnel and vehicles engaged for the security of Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha.

It may be noted that Pandian, who is widely regarded as the centre of power in the government and the regional outfit party, had taken voluntary retirement from service last month when he was the Private Secretary to CM Naveen Patnaik.