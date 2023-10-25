Former Odisha CM’s Private Secretary VK Pandian Granted Cabinet Minister Rank

VK Pandian, the former private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been appointed with a cabinet minister rank in the state government, one day after his voluntary retirement request was granted. An official order, released by Odisha’s General Administration and Public Grievance department, designates him as the chairman of the state government’s 5T (Transformation Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha scheme, bestowing upon him the status of a cabinet minister.

A member of the 2000-batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and part of the Odisha cadre, VK Pandian embarked on his career as the sub-collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi back in 2002. Subsequently, he served as the collector of Mayurbhanj in 2005, followed by his appointment as the collector of Ganjam in 2007. His tenure in Ganjam proved instrumental in establishing him as a trusted officer within the Chief Minister’s circle.

Pandian’s journey led him to the Chief Minister’s Office in 2011, where he later assumed the role of the private secretary to Patnaik. His rapid ascent to becoming the most trusted aide of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief stirred controversy, with political rivals accusing him of misusing his bureaucratic position.

The Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha (Our Odisha, New Odisha) scheme aims to enhance rural infrastructure through Panchayats and transform them into centers for the promotion of Lord Jagannath’s culture. As the official in charge of both these vital initiatives at a cabinet minister rank, Pandian now wields significant influence over various government departments.

However, Pandian’s tenure has not been without its share of controversy. His extensive tour of all 30 districts in Odisha using the state’s helicopter stirred a political storm. Opposition parties contended that these tours seemed more like rallies for the ruling BJD, raising questions about their nature and intent.

Pandian’s new role with a cabinet minister rank puts him in a prominent position, overseeing transformative initiatives in the state of Odisha. Nevertheless, it also invites scrutiny and debate, with critics highlighting the potential implications of his political influence as a bureaucrat in a key governmental role.