6 die in accident in Sangrur as car gets sandwiched between trucks

Six people, including a four-year-old child died when their car got stuck between two trucks in Sangrur district on Thursday.

The occupants of the vehicle were on their way from Malerkotla near Khanna to Sunam when the accident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sub Inspector Jagtar Singh said that six people, including a child, have been killed in the accident. During preliminary investigation, it came to light that they were from Sunam district. We are recording the statements of relatives of those who are no more.”

Gurcharan Singh, an eye witness said that all the occupants died on the spot. In fact, the people had to use gas cutters to get the bodies out of the vehicle.

More details are awaited.