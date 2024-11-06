58 teams to monitor industrial pollution: Rai

Stepping up efforts to curb pollution in Delhi, state Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced the formation of 58 teams by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), tasked with the regular inspection of industrial units across the capital. The minister said that additionally, 191 patrol teams from three departments have been deployed to oversee the disposal of industrial waste across the national capital.

Rai, who held a review meeting on Wednesday at the Delhi Secretariat towards making efforts to keep the city free from industrial pollution, has emphasized that monitoring industrial pollution is one of the focus points of the anti- pollution plan announced by the state government, and to support this, the deployment of 191 patrol teams will ensure the proper disposal of industrial waste across Delhi.

He said that the teams are authorized to take strict action against any industrial units violating environmental regulations. Officials from the DPCC, Environment Department, DSIIDC, and MCD were present in the meeting. He also pointed out that 1,901 registered industrial units in Delhi have been converted to operate on Piped Natural Gas (PNG), with a mandate to use only approved fuels.

The minister further said that non-compliance with environmental standards by any industrial unit will result in strict punitive measures by the concerned department. He has directed DPCC and other relevant departments to ensure regular waste collection from industrial areas and scientific disposal, as well as enforcement of fuel regulations within these units.