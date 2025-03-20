Parvesh Verma to hold weekly DJB meetings to monitor water supply, legal connections

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma has launched a new initiative under the Summer Action Plan to ensure weekly review meetings with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to assess water supply, improve sewer systems, and enhance transparency in water distribution.

Verma has also highlighted the need to legalise water connections and make them more accessible to people.

“Currently, high water connection rates discourage people from opting for legal connections. We will revise the rates to encourage legal water connections. A deadline will be set for residents to obtain legal connections, and penalties will be imposed on those who fail to comply,” he added.

These measures are aimed at providing Delhi’s residents with a smooth and clean water supply during the summer months while curbing illegal water connections and plugging losses in the system.

The minister chaired a meeting in this regard on Thursday and reviewed the progress made in the past week. He also finalised an action plan for the coming week.

The concerned officials were given clear directives by the minister to streamline water supply, prevent leakage, address sewer blockages, and enhance overall water distribution.

Additionally, key measures were announced to ensure accountability and efficiency in water management.

To ensure transparency and proper monitoring of the water supply, Verma also announced that a new tender is being floated for GPS-fitted tankers.

Verma said, “At present, there is no proper record of the trips made by tankers or where they are supplying water. I have directed that every tanker be fitted with GPS and a proper list of water supply points be maintained with documentation.”

According to the water minister, the number of tanker trips will also be increased to 16 per day to strengthen the water supply during the summer season.

He said that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Delhi government prioritises public welfare and holds weekly meetings under the Summer Action Plan to ensure every citizen receives an uninterrupted water supply.

A special monitoring system is also being developed to oversee water distribution and ensure quick resolution of any issues.