BJP govt should take urgent steps to clean Yamuna: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Monday that the BJP government should take urgent steps to clean up the polluted Yamuna river instead of indulging in “gimmicks” like cruise tourism.

Notably, the city government recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for ferry services and cruise tourism on the Yamuna.

Advertisement

“The BJP government should take urgent, practical steps to clean up the toxic Yamuna, instead of indulging in gimmicks like cruise tourism’. The pollution level in the river is now 6,400 times the permissible limit,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

Reminding the ruling party of its promises made during the Delhi Assembly polls, he said, “The BJP government has not fulfilled any of its election promises. Cleaning the Yamuna of pollutants was one of the issues being kept on hold. When Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva took a dip in the polluted Yamuna for publicity, people thought that BJP would give priority in cleaning the Yamuna when it comes to power, but the BJP too seems to have kept the cleaning of the river on the back burner.”

He also claimed that many colonies in the national capital are being supplied polluted water, which is not even fit for washing clothes, forcing the poor people to depend on the tanker mafia and bottled water for drinking, though one of the poll “guarantees” of the BJP was that it would provide potable drinking water through the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).