56 nominations filed for Delhi Assembly elections

A total of 56 nominations were filed on Tuesday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, according to data released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The nomination process for all 70 Assembly constituencies commenced on Monday following the issuance of the election notification.

As per the Election Commission’s data, available on its website until 9 pm, 56 candidates had submitted their nominations.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to feature a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Notable candidates include Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and Congress nominee Alka Lamba, who will be contesting against her. Additionally, incumbent AAP MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar has also filed his nomination.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 seats, while BJP won eight. In the 2015 elections, AAP dominated with 67 seats, leaving BJP with three. The Congress failed to win any seats in both instances.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.